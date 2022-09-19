Salina, KS

Safe Stolen from Restaurant

KSAL StaffSeptember 19, 2022

Police are investigating a business burglary after someone stole a safe from a Salina eatery.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that around 5:10am Friday morning, someone pried open the backdoor to gain entry into the Wingstop restaurant located at 1621 S. Ohio.

Police say surveillance video shows a white, male with long hair drag the safe out of the store to the parking lot.

Loss of cash and the safe is listed at just over $5,000. Authorities are also reviewing video from surrounding stores as they work to develop a suspect.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

