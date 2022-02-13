Sacred Heart Wins State Scholars Bowl

A Salina team has won a state championship. A team from Sacred Heart High School won the KSHSAA 2A Scholars Bowl championship on Saturday.

According to the school, after qualifying for State, but falling in the final round of regionals to Wichita Independent earlier in the week, the Sacred Heart Jr.-Sr. High School Scholars Bowl team traveled to Wakeeney on Saturday to compete in the KSHSAA State 2A Championship.

Going 4-1 in pool play, Sacred Heart was the top seed from Pool A and proceeded to win four straight matches to set up the final match of the day against the Pool B top seed, the Wichita Independent team that had beaten them earlier in the week.

Refocused after the unexpected loss in pool play earlier in the day, Sacred Heart secured a 50 point victory, winning the 2A state championship and exacting revenge for their loss earlier in the week.

_ _ _

Courtesy photo: On the team are Andy Marshall, Stephanie Silverman, Nate Elmore, Jace Douglas, Noah Martin, and Markus White, with sponsor, David Green.