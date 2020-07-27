Salina, KS

Sacred Heart to Reopen For Classes on Aug. 19

Jeremy BohnJuly 27, 2020

Sacred Heart Jr.-Sr. High School has announced when they will reopen their buildings for in-person instruction.

According to Sacred Heart administration, they will reopen for classes beginning Wednesday, Aug. 19. The first week, Aug. 19-21, will be partial school days, while full school days begin the week of Monday, Aug. 24.

All students and staff will receive temperature checks as they enter the building among other precautions to quell the spread of COVID-19.

Registration at Sacred Heart is scheduled this week for Wednesday, July 27 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. the same day.

More information was sent to parents below:

http://www.sacredheartknights.org/UserFiles/Servers/Server_274899/File/Moving%20Forward%20With%20Hope%20-%20SH%20Letter%20to%20Parents_2.pdf

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

