Sacred Heart Splits with Ellsworth

Sacred Heart traveled to Ellsworth tonight to take on the Ellsworth Bearcats in a league match up between the two schools. The Lady Knights fell by a score of 62-39, while the boys were able to get a victory 62-47.

The Lady Knights struggled early on, being plagued with turnovers that lead to easy buckets for Ellsworth early on and the Lady Bearcats bolted out to a 3-20 lead after one quarter.

It was in the second quarter where the Lady Knights started come to life offensively and it started with the defensive end, forcing turnovers and limiting Ellsworth’s possessions. The Lady Knights ended the second quarter on an 8-2 scoring run. 19-36 was the score at the half.

The Lady Knights, however could not get over their turnover bug throughout the game as they continued to struggle to hold on to the ball.

Eventually that would be their demise as they ended with 20+ turnovers in the game.

They did have a good night from So. G. Ally Cochran who turned in 9 points and a fair number of steals to go along with that.

So. Audrey Smith and Amber Palen chimed in with 8 points apiece.

Sacred Heart 62, Ellsworth 47

The Sacred Heart boys played a tough opponent in the Ellsworth Bearcats, both teams atop the NCAA standings going into the game tonight.

Sacred Heart would start the game off strong going up quickly, 7-0 early on in the first quarter. However, Ellsworth never shied away from this game as they quickly made a comeback and got it to a 14-9 score line at the end of 1.

The second and third quarters were very back and forth between the two teams, trading leads back and forth, Sacred Heart had a 29-27 lead at the half and a 40-37 at the end of the 3rd quarter.

In the forth and final quarter of play the Knights were able to extend their lead to 51-41 at the 4:30 mark in the quarter, and were able to slow the game down and hit their free throws on route to a 61-47 victory in Ellsworth tonight.

The Knights were lead in scoring tonight by Cole Elmore pouring in 25 points along with 10 rebounds for a double double, a career night for him.

Also, Grant Herrenbruck added 10 points, Trace Leners and Caleb Jordan with 8 points each, Charlie Skidmore had 5, and Cooper Turpin and Tate Herrenbruck added 1 point each.