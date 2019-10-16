Sacred Heart Senior Student Recognized as National Scholar

Sacred Heart student, Gabby Rodriguez, continues to excel in the classroom.
According to social media, the senior student at Sacred Heart was recently recognized by the National College Board as a National Hispanic Scholar.
Rodriguez took the Preliminary SAT last fall with 400,000 other students across the United States. Results from the standardized test show that Rodriguez was in the top 2% of Hispanic test takers.
The school made the announcement earlier this week via Twitter:
