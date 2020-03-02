Sacred Heart Girls Get First Sub-state Win Since 2009

Don’t look now, but first year Sacred Heart Lady Knight Head Coach Keenan Thompson and his girls are putting together a solid 2019/20 season. They defeated Canton-Galva 55-51 in the opening round of the postseason on Monday night.

Earlier this year, Sacred Heart got to win number 12 to guarantee they would finish above .500 for the first time in 11 years. Last night, the Lady Knights notched their first sub-state win in over a decade.

After a 10-10 tie at the end of the first quarter, the Knights took control of the game and led 30-17 at the half.

Sacred Heart would lead by 12 points after three quarters before the Eagles would make it close in the final stanza outscoring the Knights 22 to 14.

Sacred Heart’s Emily Everett scored 17 of her game high 21 points in the first half. Hannah Goetz knocked down some free throws toward the end of the game to be the other Knight in double figures with 11 points

Canton-Galva had three double digit scorers: Tia Moddelmog scored 20, Alexa Bell chipped in 14 and Carissa Klatt had 10.

With the win, Sacred Heart improved to 14 and 7 on the year. They will take on Bennington, also 14 and 7, in Herrington on Thursday night in round two of the sub-state. The Bulldogs ended Ell-Saline’s season Monday night with a 51-34 win over the Lady Cardinals.