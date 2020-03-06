SACRED HEART EARNS SPOT IN SUB-STATE FINALS WITH BLOWOUT WIN OVER CANTON GALVA

The Sacred Heart Boys scored the first 15 points of the game Friday night against Canton Galva and never looked backed on their way to a 72-38 win over the Eagles.

Sacred Heart led 31-6 after one quarter of play, 47 to 14 at the half and 67-28 after three. The 4th quarter was played with a running clock.

Caleb Gilliland of the Knights led all scorers with 16 points while teammate Jacob Gromley chipped in 13. The Knights had 11 players score in the game. Canton Galva’s leading scorer was Tyson Struber who had 12 points.

Next up for the Knights, the Herington Sub-State Championship game against Hillsboro. Sacred Heart is 19 and 3 on the year while the Trojans come into the contest with a 12 and 9 record. The game will be played Saturday night in Herington at 7:30 PM. The winner will play in the 2-A State tournament next week in Manhattan.