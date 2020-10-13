SAC: Science on Screen Discussions Are Going Virtual

The Art Center Cinema is participating in Science on Screen- a nationwide initiative to promote scientific literacy through entertainment, inspiring audiences an increased appreciation for STEM topics—science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. All Science on Screen discussions are on Zoom so guests can enjoy from the safety of their homes! Registration is FREE and everyone is welcome to participate in the conversation even if they haven’t seen the suggested films. Visit the Salina Art Center website at salinaartcenter.org/science-on-screen to register for the Zoom discussions.

October 15 at 6pm, join us for a lively discussion with Michael “Kit” Thompson, Renewable Energy Department Chair, and Andrew Clark, Renewable Energy Instructor, from Cloud County Community College to discuss the generation of alternating current and direct current from wind and solar energy. This discussion is a great extension for the movie Tesla at Salina Art Cinema

October 19 at 7pm, join a Zoom discussion with Dr. George Jerkovich and Dr. Paula Fried as they discuss sociopathic behavior. This discussion is a great extension for the movie Kajilionaire playing Oct. 16-19 at the Art Center Cinema.

On October 26, watch your favorite spider themed film and join us on Zoom at 7pm as we discuss Spider Silk: An Ancient Biomaterial for the Future led by Dr. Justin Jones, director of the spider silk laboratory, USTAR Bioinnovations at Utah State University.

Science on Screen is funded by a grant from Coolidge Corner Theatre and the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation and locally by Kansas Bankers Technologies.

