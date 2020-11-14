Solo Show Opening at Art Center

2020 Salina Biennial Artist, Jennifer Ray opens a solo show at Salina Art Center, 242 S. Santa Fe. Her exhibition, In Range, will be in the Education Wing, November 18 – January 3, 2021. Gallery hours are Wednesday-Sunday from 11am-5pm and admission is FREE, donations are welcome. Masks are required by all visitors.

Jennifer Ray is a Wichita-based artist and educator. She received her MFA in Photography from Columbia College and BA in Studio Art from Oberlin College. In Range is a documentation of objects Ray finds at open shooting ranges – improvised targets that have been abandoned, leaving traces of their previous owners. She manipulates these found objects, treating them as sculptural material and photographing them on-site as if she were in the studio.

With her arrangements, Ray draws on the real as well as the implied; she works to connect the present fact to the histories of violence in the United States. Though there are clues to their identities, she avoids photographing the shooters themselves. Ray looks beyond simple matters of demographics toward the more fundamental reasons for our nation’s obsession. She’s interested in what unresolved strains of fear, anger, inequality, and hatred undergird our obsession with guns.

The 2020 Salina Biennial exhibition was funded through a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts and Salina Art Center Endowment Foundation.

