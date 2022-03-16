Salina, KS

RV Burglary Investigated

KSAL StaffMarch 16, 2022

Salina Police are investigating a residential burglary after thieves broke into an RV and stole numerous tools.

According to Police Captain Paul Forrester, sometime between 10pm Monday night and 7am Tuesday morning, someone pried open the door on a Tracer RV that was parked in the 700 block of E. North Street and removed a bag containing multiple tools. Thieves did further damage by trying to remove a microwave oven and table before leaving.

Loss and damage is estimated at around $3,000.

The owner told investigators he was in the process of installing surveillance cameras after he saw evidence that someone tried to enter a storage container on his property.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

