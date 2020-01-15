Russell Stover Adding Jobs in Abilene

What is bad news for some Russell Stover candy factories in some parts of the country is good news for the Abilene facility. The candy company plans to cut jobs in some areas, and add jobs in other areas including Abilene.

The company says it plans to close some facilities and stores nationwide. An expected loss of about 400 jobs will be offset though by new jobs resulting from expansion in other areas.

The company will close the facilities in several communities including Butler, Missouri, and Cookeville, Tennessee. A plant in Montrose, Colorado, will be closed in 2021

Some of the work from the closing will shift to other areas. Russell Stover plans to add a total of 300 jobs at facilities in Corsicana, Texas, as well as in Kansas in Iola and Abilene.