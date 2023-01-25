Runaway Teens Caught in Stolen Van

A couple of runaway teens are facing burglary and theft charges.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that on Sunday, two males, seventeen and fifteen years of age are accused of breaking into a modular building owned by St. Francis Ministries, at 509 E. Elm grabbing the keys to a 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan and stealing it.

On Monday the two were found trespassing in a room at the Ambassy Hotel on S. Broadway and were told to leave.

On Tuesday the two were located by authorities in Ottawa County and taken into custody.

Both face charges that could include burglary, felony theft, damage to property and trespassing.