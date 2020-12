(Kansas City, MO) — The Royals avoided arbitration with Jorge Soler and Hunter Dozier, signing both to one-year contracts.

Multiple-outlets report Soler’s contract is for 7.3-million-dollars, plus incentive bonuses.

He led the AL with 48 homers in 2019.

KC non-tendered third baseman Maikel Franco, infielder Jeison Guzman, utility player Erick Mejia and outfielder Bubba Starling.