Royals Release 2026 Regular Season Schedule

In conjunction with Major League Baseball, the Kansas City Royals today announced their 2026 regular season schedule. All game times will be announced at a later date.

Opening Day is scheduled for Thursday, March 26 at Truist Park vs. the Atlanta Braves. This will mark the earliest Opening Day in franchise history, one day earlier than Kansas City’s opener this season. It will be just the third time in 12 years dating back to 2015 that the Royals will open on the road, following 2017 at Minnesota and 2020 at Cleveland. This will mark the second time the Royals are beginning the season vs. a National League opponent, following 2016 vs. the Mets, but it will be the first time they’re starting the season in a National League ballpark.

The Royals will play their home opener at Kauffman Stadium on Monday, March 30 vs. the Minnesota Twins. Following an off day on Tuesday, March 31, the Royals will continue the 3-game series vs. the Twins before beginning a 3-game series vs. the Milwaukee Brewers to wrap a 6-game homestand.

The Royals will end the regular season with a 6-game homestand vs. the White Sox and Guardians from Sept. 22-27.

Two home series will be impacted by the World Cup at the Truman Sports Complex. From June 18-21, the Royals will host a 3-game series vs. the St. Louis Cardinals beginning Thursday night. Following an off day on Saturday, the teams will conclude the series on Sunday. The Royals also have a scheduled off day on Friday, July 3 before beginning a 3-game series vs. the Philadelphia Phillies from Saturday, July 4-Monday, July 6.

For the fourth consecutive season, Major League Baseball will continue its balanced schedule, in which the Royals will play all other 29 teams. Kansas City’s 162-game schedule will include:

• 52 games vs. American League Central teams (13 games across 4 series vs. all 4 opponents)

• 62 league games vs. American League East and West teams (6-7 games vs. each opponent)

• 48 Interleague games (6 games vs. St. Louis and 3 games vs. all other NL teams)

The breakdown of divisional games will include 7 home games and 6 road games vs. the White Sox and Guardians, and 6 home games and 7 road games vs. the Tigers and Twins.

Of the 10 teams who play in the American League East and West divisions, the Royals will play two of those opponents (Rays and Athletics) seven times and the remaining eight of those teams six times.

Aside from 6 games vs. the Cardinals (3 at home and 3 on the road), the Royals will play 3 games against each of the other 14 National League teams. From July 4-Aug. 12, the Royals will play 21 of 34 games vs. National League teams.

The Royals will travel to eight National League ballparks, including Atlanta (March 26-29), St. Louis (May 15-17), Cincinnati (June 1-3), Washington (June 15-17), New York (July 7-9), Colorado (July 31-Aug. 2), Los Angeles (Aug. 10-12) and Pittsburgh (Sept. 18-20).

The Royals will host all major holidays, including Easter Sunday vs. Milwaukee (April 5), Mother’s Day vs. Detroit (May 10), Memorial Day vs. the Yankees (May 25), Father’s Day vs. St. Louis (June 21), Independence Day vs. Philadelphia (July 4) and Labor Day vs. Arizona (Sept. 7).

The Royals will be in Detroit on Jackie Robinson Day (April 15), Cincinnati on Lou Gehrig Day (June 2) and Houston on Roberto Clemente Day (Sept. 15).

The All-Star break will run from July 13-16 and will include the 96th Major League Baseball All-Star Game to be played on Tuesday, July 14 at Citizens Bank Park, home of the Philadelphia Phillies.

Kansas City will host a pair of three-opponent homestands, including 9 games in 10 days from May 18-27 vs. the Red Sox, Mariners and Yankees. They will host 9 games in 9 days from Sept. 1-9 vs. the Marlins, Blue Jays and Diamondbacks.

The Royals are scheduled for a trio of three-city road trips, including 10 games in 10 days from May 29-June 7 at Texas, Cincinnati and Minnesota, 10 games in 11 days from July 23-Aug. 2 at Detroit, Minnesota and Colorado and 9 games in 10 days from Sept. 11-20 in Boston, Houston and Pittsburgh.

The Royals will play on 13 consecutive days from April 28-May 10, which will be their longest stretch of the 2026 campaign without an off day.