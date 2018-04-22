Salina, KS

Now: 61 °

Currently: Mostly Cloudy

Hi: 61 ° | Lo: 42 °

Royals Power Past Tigers

Pat StrathmanApril 22, 2018

Kansas City used the power of the long ball to earn a split over the Detroit Tigers.

Third baseman Mike Moustakas, outfielder Abraham Almonte and first baseman Whit Merrifield all homered as the Royals slugged the Tigers 8-5 Sunday.

KC starter Eric Skoglund struggled early, allowing a pair of runs in the first. After that, he fooled the Detroit lineup, giving up four hits and striking out three in five innings.

The offense helped out Skoglund in the sixth inning. Merrifield hit a solo shot to cut the deficit in half. Almonte stepped to the plate and propelled the Royals ahead with a grand slam.

Before Skoglund went out, he allowed a couple runners to get on the bags for reliever Brandon McCarthy. Detroit’s Nicholas Castellanos and Jacoby Jones recorded RBI singles. James McCann followed with a sacrifice fly, knotting up the score at 5-5.

The tie didn’t last long as Moustakas broke the tie with his sixth homer of the season, good for three runs. Reliever Brian Flynn lasted two innings, allowing Kelvin Herrera to get his fourth save of the season.

Kansas City has Monday off before a brief series with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Royals Break Through in G2 with Rally in 9th

April 21, 2018 10:00 am

Hammel’s 9 Sharp for Naught as KC Falls...

 9:58 am

Blue Jays Pound Royals

April 19, 2018 7:38 am

KC’s Losing Streak Hikes to Seven

April 18, 2018 7:00 am

Latest Stories

Sports News

Royals Power Past Tigers

Kansas City used the power of the long ball to earn a split over the Detroit Tigers. Third basema...

April 22, 2018 Comments

Memorializing Salina’s First ...

Top News

April 22, 2018

Students Headed to “Shark Tan...

Top News

April 22, 2018

Salina Student Named Outstanding Gr...

Kansas News

April 22, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Student Named Outs...
April 22, 2018Comments
Kansas Birding Festival C...
April 22, 2018Comments
Swedish Crafts to Demonst...
April 22, 2018Comments
South Theatre to Present ...
April 21, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH