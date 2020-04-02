Salina, KS

Royals Playback Coming to KSAL

Pat StrathmanApril 2, 2020

Are you missing Kansas City Royals baseball?

Sports Radio 1150 KSAL has you covered!

The Royals Radio Network is providing a new program that will air memorable games on the network in the past decade. Games include postseason and regular season games from 2009-2019.

1150 KSAL plans to air Royals Playback on Saturdays at 6 pm and Sundays at noon. If you want more sports, check out “Inside the KSAL Sports Vault” where local games are rebroadcast on weekdays beginning at 6 pm.

April Schedule for Royals Playback:

Saturday, April 4 – 2015 DS Game 4: comeback at Houston
Sunday, April 5 – 2015 DS Game 5: Cueto retired most batters by a postseason pitcher since 1956
Saturday, April 11 – 2015 ALCS Game 1
Sunday, April 12 – 2015 ALCS Game 4
Saturday, April 18 – 2015 ALCS Game 6
Sunday, April 19 – 2015 World Series Game 1
Saturday, April 25 – 2015 World Series Game 2
Sunday, April 26 – 2015 World Series Game 4

