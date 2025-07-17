Royals Bring Back Adam Frazier in Trade with Pirates

On Wednesday, the Royals reacquired 10-year veteran Adam Frazier from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for 28-year-old infielder Cam Devanney.

Having spent the entire 2024 season in Kansas City, Frazier will be a familiar face in the clubhouse. Last year Frazier played in 104 games while starting 72 of them. In those 72 games, he reached base safely in 46 but finished the season posting a career low average of just .202.

In his sixth season with the Pirates, Frazier is batting .255 in 78 games including an average of .289 with runners in scoring position this year.

The power numbers will not blow anyone away, he’s only homered three times this season and seven times over the past two years. But this move was not made to help the Royals slug.

As a career .263 hitter, Frazier brings excellent bat-to-ball skills back to the Royals along with the ability to play anywhere on the field.

As a utility man, Frazier has famously played every defensive position in a major league game other than pitcher and catcher. This versatility will allow him to see the field as much or as little as manager Matt Quatraro wants.

Although more than half of his major league appearances have come at second base, it makes the most sense for the Royals to plug Frazier into their rotating carousel of outfielders, a position group they’ve shuffled through over the first 97 games.

In addition to his defensive versatility, Frazier gives the Royals a veteran left-handed bat off the bench. It will be interesting to see whether he earns more playing time than Mark Canha, the first veteran hitter Kansas City brought in during spring training.

While this move won’t steal headlines, the hope is that it signals more to come. Frazier could be just the first of several additions the Royals make as they gear up for a late-season playoff push in an American League Wild Card race that’s turned out to be tougher than expected.