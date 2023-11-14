ROYALS ANNOUNCE ROSTER MOVES

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals today announced several roster moves to set their Major League Reserve List at 40.

The Royals selected right-handed pitcher Will Klein and outfielder Tyler Gentry. In a pair of corresponding moves, catcher Logan Porter and right-handed pitcher Josh Staumont have been designated for assignment.

Klein, 23, made 49 appearances between Double-A Northwest Arkansas (21) and Triple-A Omaha (28) in 2023 and recorded 93 strikeouts in 64.1 innings (13.0 K/9). He was Kansas City’s representative in the 2023 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park. After recording a 3.38 ERA (11 ER in 29.1 IP) at Double-A, Klein was promoted to Triple-A in June and averaged 97.0 mph on his fastball with Omaha, including four pitches at 100.0 mph or better. He was selected by Kansas City in the 5th round of the 2020 First-Year Player Draft and signed by Scott Melvin.

Gentry, 24, was a non-roster invite with the Royals last spring and spent the entire season at Triple-A Omaha, where he led the Storm Chasers in home runs (16), RBI (71), hits (120), doubles (28), extra-base hits (46), total bases (200), runs (69) and walks (81). His 28 doubles marked a career high, as did his 14 stolen bases and 81 walks. After hitting .227 (59-for-260) with 6 HR and a .697 OPS in 67 games before the All-Star break, Gentry hit .284 (61-for-215) with 10 HR and a .901 OPS in the 2nd half. He was selected by Kansas City in the 3rd round of the 2020 First-Year Player Draft and signed by Travis Ezi.