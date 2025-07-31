Royals Acquire Four Players At Trade Deadline

The Royals front office went to work ahead of Thursday’s deadline and made moves to improve areas of need for this year’s team.

The first of which included working with the San Diego Padres, who made the most moves of any team ahead of the trade deadline.

The Royals traded backup catcher Freddy Fermin, a clubhouse favorite, to acquire right-handers Ryan Bergert and Stephen Kolek.

Fermin is in a position to start for the contending Padres while the Royals get some much needed help for their starting rotation. Bergert and Kolek have started most of their games in San Diego this season and have faired quite well.

Bergert, 25, is a rookie with a promising pitch arsenal. In 11 appearances this season, he’s posted a 2.78 ERA, holding opposing hitters to a .186 average over 35.2 innings.

Kolek, 28, has been stretched out as a starter in 2024 and brings valuable versatility. While he’s carrying a 4.18 ERA, he’s provided consistent length, going 5 or more innings in 12 of his 14 starts.

After acquiring Bergert and Kolek, a deal with the Pirates was made.

The Royals traded prospects Evan Sisk and Callan Moss for left-hander Bailey Falter.

Falter has posted a 3.73 ERA in 22 starts with Pittsburgh this season. At 28, he’s made over 100 appearances in his major league career and gives the Royals another option in the rotation as they wait to get healthy.

Finally, with fans clamoring for the team to go get another bat, the Royals traded prospect Yunior Marte for Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski.

Yastrzemski, 34, played in 97 games for the Giants this year, slashing .231/.330/.355 (74-for-321 ,.685 OPS) with 14 doubles, 1 triple, 8 home runs, 38 runs scored and 47 walks, and made 85 starts in right field.

If the last name sounds familiar, that’s because Mike is the grandson of the late, great Carl Yastrzemski.

It was a productive deadline for Kansas City, as the front office showed faith in what this year’s team can accomplish without taking a massive swing that might have jeopardized the organization’s future. In fact, given the contract situations of the players they acquired, the Royals have positioned themselves to contend with their current core, and their new additions, for years to come.