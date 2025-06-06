Rollover Crash Sends Salina Man to Hospital

A Salina man was injured in a rollover crash on Burma Road.

Captain Jim Hughes with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office tells KSAL News that on Thursday afternoon around 3pm, 65-year-old Johnny Schneider was transported to Salina Regional Health Center to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies say Schneider was driving southbound in a 2012 Honda Civic when the car left the roadway and rolled three times coming to rest on its tires. Schneider was properly restrained, and the vehicle’s airbags were deployed.

Salina EMS transported Schneider to the hospital. The accident occurred in the 4200 block of Burma Road.

Photos courtesy Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office