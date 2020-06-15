Rollover Accident Sends Teen to Hospital

A teenage driver suffers non-life threatening injuries in a rollover accident west of Salina.

Saline County UnderSheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that the accident occurred in the 5300 block of W. Crawford St. at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

A 2005 Scion two-door car was traveling west on Crawford when for an unknown reason, the driver lost control, slid off the road, across the ditch, before rolling twice and coming to a rest in a nearby wheat field.

The driver, 16-year-old Abigail Frisbie, Salina, was injured in the wreck and was transported by EMS with non-life threatening injuries to Salina Regional Health Center.

The passenger, a 14-year-old female, was uninjured. Both girls were buckled up.

The entire vehicle is damaged in the crash, but it’s unclear whether or not if it is totaled.