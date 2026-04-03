Rodriguez Shines, Mustangs Remain Undefeated After Northwest Sweep

GAME 1:

CENTRAL 5

NORTHWEST 1

Underneath overcast skies, the Mustangs early doubleheader against Northwest started as a pitchers duel between Bodie Rodriguez and Tryston Garrison.

Making his second start, Rodriguez worked around an early double and proceeded to retire seven straight before his offense broke the scoreless tie in the 4th inning. Garrison was already making his third start, backing up the solid numbers he entered Friday with.

The first run allowed by Garrison was unearned. After a leadoff single from Grayton Gross in the 4th, Eli Kreighbaum hit a ground ball to third that was thrown away, allowing Gross to come around and score.

Grizzlies third baseman Cole Hutchinson tied the game in the 5th inning after committing the throwing error that allowed Central to score. His redemptive swing was the lone blemish against Rodriguez on the day.

With the game now tied at 1-1 in the bottom of the 6th, the Mustangs began to barrel up Garrison. Chance Hogan and Keaton Smith hit back-to-back singles to start the rally and bring Rodriguez to the plate. The starting pitcher proceeded to launch a deep fly ball to center field which carried to the warning track and scored both runners, giving Central a 3-1 lead.

The two-run double was followed by an RBI single from Oscar Perez which gave the Mustangs some real breathing room.

Rodriguez shut down the Grizzlies in the top of the 6th and got a 5th run of support from Aidan Hammond who drove in Eli Kreighbaum after a leadoff triple, his second extra base hit of the day.

Three outs away from another win and complete game, Rodriguez struck out the first two batters of the 7th on six pitches, two strikes later he came one swing and miss away from an immaculate inning. After a fastball missed outside he induced a groundout one pitch later and finished the second complete game gem from a Mustang pitcher this week.

His seven innings included one unearned run, four hits, seven strikeouts and zero walks.

GAME 2:

CENTRAL 6

NORTHWEST 5

Central held on to narrowly beat Northwest despite committing a season-high four errors in game 2.

Grayson Gross made his debut on the mound and pitched well, allowing an unearned run with four strikeouts in three innings.

Henry Tibbits bounced back with two effective innings in relief and Jaxon Lewick came up with the final six outs including a busy 7th inning.

Offensively, Bodie Rodriguez drove in another two runs and Oscar Perez drove in three more. Parker Graves drove in the sixth run in Centrals sixth victory of the season.

At 6-0, the Mustangs are off until next Friday at Ark City.