Rodeo is On, Concert Moved Indoors

Thunderstorms that dropped 3-inches of rain at the airport and up to 6-inches in some parts of Salina overnight will not buck the cowboys and cowgirls from the spotlight of Thursday night’s rodeo.

Tri-Rivers Fair officials say the second night of the rodeo is a go at the stadium, starting at 8pm.

According to Jason Seim with the Saline County Expo, a crew with Praireland Partners/John Deere is set to do the dirtwork before the show.

“It’s a pretty sandy mixture,” Seim said. “I think it can take a lot of rain and still be in good shape for the rodeo.”

Wet conditions have prompted fair officials to move the Deana Carter concert inside the Tony’s Pizza Event Center for Friday night. The concert was scheduled for Tri Rivers Stadium but wet grounds and the threat of even more rain motivated the move.

The Fairground Hoedown / Deana Carter concert will be performed inside the Tony’s Pizza Event Center August 9th at 7:30pm.