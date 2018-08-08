Salina, KS

Now: 72 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 72 ° | Lo: 66 °

Rocking M Media Staffers Honored

KSAL StaffAugust 8, 2018

Staff members from Rocking M Media Salina radio stations have been honored by the Kansas Association of Broadcasters. The association announced its 2018 KAB Awards of Excellence on Wednesday.

Salina staff have been honored with five awards.

The awards include:

Special Program

  • 1st Place Clarke Sanders / Todd Pittenger / Jared Base KSAL – “Smoky Hill River Festival Medallion Quest”

Complete Sportscast

  • 2nd Place Pat Strathman KSAL – “KSAL Sports Update”

News Feature

  • 2nd Place Todd Pittenger  KSAL- ” Star Wars the Last Jedi”

DJ Personality Aircheck

  • 2nd Place Chad Allen /Hannah Holt Y 93.7 – “The Y Wake Up Show with Chad Allen and Hannah”

Complete Severe Weather Coverage

  • Honorable Mention KSAL Severe Weather Team – “Tescott Tornado”

The awards will be handed out at the KAB Convention in Wichita in October.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Sports News

Bryant Trips Up Salina in Mid-South...

The Salina Falcons are down to their final strike. Bryant, Ark. plated six runs in the first thre...

August 8, 2018 Comments

Fillmyer Undaunted by Powerhouse Cu...

Sports News

August 8, 2018

Free ACT Test For Kansas Students

Kansas News

August 8, 2018

Rocking M Media Staffers Honored

Kansas News

August 8, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Free ACT Test For Kansas ...
August 8, 2018Comments
Rocking M Media Staffers ...
August 8, 2018Comments
VIDEO: Moran Talks Trade
August 8, 2018Comments
Police Looking For Known ...
August 8, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH