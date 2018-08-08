Rocking M Media Staffers Honored

Staff members from Rocking M Media Salina radio stations have been honored by the Kansas Association of Broadcasters. The association announced its 2018 KAB Awards of Excellence on Wednesday.

Salina staff have been honored with five awards.

The awards include:

Special Program

1st Place Clarke Sanders / Todd Pittenger / Jared Base KSAL – “Smoky Hill River Festival Medallion Quest”

Complete Sportscast

2nd Place Pat Strathman KSAL – “KSAL Sports Update”

News Feature

2nd Place Todd Pittenger KSAL- ” Star Wars the Last Jedi”

DJ Personality Aircheck

2nd Place Chad Allen /Hannah Holt Y 93.7 – “The Y Wake Up Show with Chad Allen and Hannah”

Complete Severe Weather Coverage



Honorable Mention KSAL Severe Weather Team – “Tescott Tornado”

The awards will be handed out at the KAB Convention in Wichita in October.