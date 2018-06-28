Radio Listeners Fill Truck For Eureka

Thanks to the generosity of radio listeners in the Salina area, hundreds of cases of bottled water are headed to help those cleaning up in a Kansas community that took a direct hit from a tornado Tuesday night. The Rocking M Media Group of radio stations on Thursday teamed up with the Salina Salvation Army and the Dillon’s grocery store on Cloud Street to help victims in Eureka.

Widespread damage occurred when the southeast Kansas town was hit by an EF-3 tornado, with wind at over 150 miles per hour. Numerous homes and businesses were damaged or destroyed. At lease eight people were injured.

Rocking M Media gave those who want to help an opportunity to do just that. The Salina radio stations joined the Salvation Army at Dillons in an effort to collect bottled water. Radio stations participating included:

92.7 The Zoo – 92.7 FM

Y-93.7 – 93.7 FM

95.5 The Rock – 95.5 FM

FM 104.9 – 104.9 FM

Real Country 101.7 – 101.7 FM

Newsradio 1150 KSAL – 1150 AM

Hundreds of cases of bottled water were donated, enough to nearly fill to capacity the Salina Salvation Army’s large canteen truck. The water will be delivered to Eureka, where it will be distributed to victims of the tornado, and to those helping in the cleanup effort.