Rockin’ the Fe to Benefit Stiefel

A concert to benefit Salina’s Stiefel Theater is planned early in the new year.

According to the venue, for 11 years the Stiefel has been partnering with Blake Blackim/Sunset Sinners to bring Rockin’ the Fe to Salina – the Stiefel’s annual fundraiser. This annual tradition has grown to a great event many look forward to all year.

Local businesses are encouraged to jump on board as sponsors for this fun night. A fabulous pre-party happens before the show in the Watson Room for all sponsors. As an independent and non-profit venue that receives no outside subsidy, Rockin’ the Fe has become an important event for the Stiefel.

This year’s Rockin’ the Fe will feature the Sunset Sinners, along with the Lazy Wayne Band, and Emmitt DeWater.

THE SUNSET SINNERS

The Sunset Sinners, based out of Salina, KS have emerged on the music scene with a unique brand & style of music they call “Whiskey Barrel Rock” which draws a lot of comparisons to The Black Crowes, ZZ Top, Zac Brown Band & Blackberry Smoke.

The Sinners have two albums out with a third one titled “CHAOS” releasing in 2025. They have recently been recording at the famed Yellow Dog Studios in Austin, Texas with Grammy Award producers Casey Johns & Dave Perceful, who also work many projects at Abbey Road Studios in the UK.

They have had four songs on the Nashville Music Row Radio Charts & won the JMA /Nashville Award for best Southern Rock/Country Rock Artist. This past summer they released their new song & highly successful YouTube music video Two Beers & have also released, through the SONY/AWAL Label, new singles Chaos & IYKYK to Radio, Spotify & all streaming platforms, all of which will be on the new album.

When playing LIVE the Sinners play their Hits along with “Sinnerized” classics to create the ultimate concert party where every night is Friday Night!

LAZY WAYNE BAND :

Led by the talented Dallas Pryor, the LWB is the ultimate Red Dirt Country party band touring non-stop to packed Honky Tonks across the region! Their most recent single release is Didn’t Matter Anyway. All of their music can be found on all streaming platforms.

EMMITT DeWATER:

If you’re a fan of Stevie Ray Vaughn & Electric Blues than you will love this twelve-year-old blues maestro. Emmitt, of Omaha, NE, is a sight to see as he’s a rising star in the blues genre & has been wowing fans at festivals & live venues. He’s working on his first EP & will have his full band backing him for an electric performance!