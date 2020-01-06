Salina, KS

Rock Throwing Teens Arrested

KSAL StaffJanuary 6, 2020

A couple of teens who used rocks to break windows on cars and houses in Salina were arrested over the weekend.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a 15-year-old male from Assaria and 16-year-old male from Salina were taken into custody in connection to nine damage to property cases.

Police say a tip from a witness gave officers a vehicle description the two were riding in during their rock throwing rampage on Saturday that left five vehicles damaged and windows on four houses broken – causing over $7,500 in damages.

Both could face charges that could include damage to property.

The two targeted property in south central and south east Salina.

