Rock Creek Sweeps Abilene in Regular Season Finale

Pictured is Abilene A.D. Will Burton and former coaches, who have coached during his tenure. Image courtesy of Brad Anderson

The AHS basketball teams wrapped up the regular season Thursday night vs Rock Creek. It was a night that Abilene, Athletic Director, Will Burton was honored. He will retire at the end of the school year. He has worked at AHS the last 31 years, the last 20 years as A.D. and assistant principal.

Thursday night, Rock Creek completed the season sweep of Abilene and they will play at Concordia on Friday. The Cowboys will play next Tuesday and the Cowgirls Wednesday in the first round of Sub-State. KABI will have State Wrestling coverage for Abilene and Chapman of every match on Friday and Saturday, starting at 9 AM both days.

ROCK CREEK 48 ABILENE COWGIRLS 16

ABILENE: The Rock Creek Lady Mustangs got off to a fast start and never looked back in their victory over Abilene on Thursday night. Rock Creek led by as many as 36 points and there was a running clock in the 4th quarter. Abilene finished the regular season 3-17, 2-10 and they have now lost their last 8 games. Rock Creek improved to 15-4, 9-2 with the victory.

The good news for the Cowgirl program is that there has been improvement this season. They didn’t win a game last season and went three days shy of two years without a win. That streak was snapped January 17 in a victory at Concordia. Abilene also earned a post-season game this season and they will travel in the opening round on Wednesday.

𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗴𝗶𝗿𝗹𝘀 4 7 12 16 (3-17, 2-10)

𝗥𝗼𝗰𝗸 𝗖𝗿𝗲𝗲𝗸 19 33 48 48 (14-5, 9-2)

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲: Tessa Herrman 11, Renatte Heintz 2, MaKenna Stover 1, Kailee Crane 1

𝗥𝗼𝗰𝗸 𝗖𝗿𝗲𝗲𝗸: Kylee Frazee 13, Hadley Rempe 11, Brynna Zoeller 9, Rylie Friess 5, Rory Pitzer 5

𝗖𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 & 𝗖𝗼𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲

Freshman – Tessa Herrman 11 points

ROCK CREEK 53 ABILENE COWBOYS 47

ABILENE: The Rock Creek Mustangs are one win away from a perfect season in the NCKL. They will wrap up the regular season Friday at Concordia. Rock Creek improved to 18-1, 11-0 with the victory. They got a huge night from Senior, Coley Burgess, who finished with a game-high 24 points. He only scored 2 points in their 61-52 victory over Abilene on February 11.

Thursday night, Abilene led 24-17 at halftime. Rock Creek managed only 6 points in the 2nd quarter. The Mustangs exploded for 21 points in the 3rd and the game was tied as they entered the 4th.

In the 4th, Abilene pulled to within 42-41 on a free-throw by Taygen Funston. Rock Creek would then put the game away with an 8-0 run. Sophomore, Porter Gill, scored to push the Mustangs lead to 51-41 with 2 minutes left in the game.

Abilene fell 14-6, 8-4 with the loss. The good news is that the Cowboys earned the #4 seed in the West and will host throughout Sub-State. They will open the postseason at home on Tuesday.

𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗯𝗼𝘆𝘀 10 24 38 47 (14-6, 8-4)

R𝗼𝗰𝗸 𝗖𝗿𝗲𝗲𝗸 11 17 38 53 (18-1, 11-0)

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲: Weston Rock 12, Ian Crump 11, Taygen Funston 9, Tommy Keener 6, Tyler Holloway 6, Kolt Becker 3

𝗥𝗼𝗰𝗸 𝗖𝗿𝗲𝗲𝗸: Coley Burgess 24, Eli Bell 11, Porter Gill 7, Gavin Rosa 6, Peter Martine 5

𝗖𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 & 𝗖𝗼𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲

Senior, Weston Rock 12 points

Junior, Taygen Funston 9 points