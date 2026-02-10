Rock Creek’s Rosa Too Much for Cowboys, Barbieri’s 18 Points Not Enough in Cowgirl Loss

File photo of Abilene Junior, Kit Barbieri, image courtesy of Brad Anderson

#6 Rock Creek 68, Abilene Cowgirls 46

ABILENE: The Rock Creek Lady Mustangs completed the season sweep of Abilene Tuesday night. Rock Creek got big games from Junior, Kylie Frazee, who finished with 29 points and Junior, Rory Pitzer, who totaled 21 points.

In the first matchup between the two schools on January 9, Rock Creek won 65-18 and shot a blistering 51% from the floor and 55% on three-point shots. Cowgirl Junior, Kit Barbieri, made sure the second matchup would be closer. She finished with a career-high 18 points in the loss. Abilene also got a big night from Senior, Makenna Stover, who finished with 11 points.

The Cowgirls fell to 4-13, 0-9 with the loss and will travel to Rossville on Friday. The game at Rossville will be the first of three straight road games for Abilene. The Cowgirls and Cowboys final home game will be on February 24 vs Chapman.

𝗥𝗼𝗰𝗸 𝗖𝗿𝗲𝗲𝗸 17 31 50 68 – (15-3, 7-1)

𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗴𝗶𝗿𝗹𝘀 8 18 35 46 – (4-13, 0-9)

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲: Kit Barbieri 18, Makenna Stover 11, Tessa Herrman 6, Aleena Watson 4, Timber Taylor 2, Brinley Zook 2

𝗥𝗼𝗰𝗸 𝗖𝗿𝗲𝗲𝗸: Kylie Frazee 29, Rory Pitzer 21, Kennedy Whaley 6, Lucy Martinie 5, Rylie Friess 4, Hadley Hake 3

𝗖𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗶𝗻𝗴 & 𝗛𝗩𝗔𝗖 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲

Junior, Kit Barbieri career-high 18 points

#1 Rock Creek 76, Abilene Cowboys 47

ABILENE: The Abilene Cowboys fell in their initial match-up with Rock Creek 86-46. Tuesday night’s game was much closer. Abilene pulled to within 60-45 with 6:00 minutes to play in the game before the Mustangs put the game away with a 14-0 run.

Rock Creek improved to 18-0, 8-0 with the victory. They are currently ranked #1 by the KBCA in Class 4A. The Mustangs were runner-up last year to McPherson at State. Rock Creek will be tested Friday with a trip to #4 Concordia. Rock Creek’s only loss last season in the NCKL was at Concordia 59-49.

Tuesday night, the Mustangs had 3 players in double-figures led by Senior, Gavin Rosa, who finished with a game-high 30 points. He connected on 10 three-pointers for all his point production. He entered the game shooting 48% from beyond the arch. Rock Creek also got double-figures from Senior, Peter Martinie (11), Ethan Tonsor (10).

Abilene fell to 4-13, 2-7 with the loss. The Cowboys were led by Sophomore, Kolt Becker, who finished with a team-high 15 points. He was held to 5 points in the first matchup with the Mustangs. Abilene also got 12 points from Senior, Levi Evans.

Rock Creek 22 41 60 76 – (18-0, 8-0)

Cowboys 9 23 39 47 – (4-13, 2-7)

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲: Kolt Becker 15, Levi Evans 12, Bennett Altwegg 8, Taygen Funston 5, Wyatt Bathurst 3

𝗥𝗼𝗰𝗸 𝗖𝗿𝗲𝗲𝗸: Gavin Rosa 30, Peter Martinie 11, Ethan Tonsor 10, Porter Gill 7, Logan Klingenberg 7, Hudson Edelman 7, Dylan Jones 2, Brock Lubbers 2

𝗖𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗶𝗻𝗴 & 𝗛𝗩𝗔𝗖 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲

Sophmore, Kolt Becker 15 points

Senior, Levi Evans 12 points