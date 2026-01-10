Rock Creek Impressive in Sweep of Abilene

pictured is Senior, Bennett Altwegg, image courtesy of Brad Anderson

Rock Creek 65, Abilene Cowgirls 18

ST. GEORGE: The Rock Creek Lady Mustangs used a strong start in their victory over Abilene Friday night. Rock Creek connected on 9 first half three-pointers and led 47-12 at halftime. They built a 46 point lead in the 4th quarter, the clock ran for the entire final quarter. Rock Creek had three players in double-figures and were led by 5’6” Junior, Lucy Martinie, who finished with a game-high 15 points.

Rock Creek improved to 6-2, 3-0 with the victory. The Lady Mustangs losses this season are to Eudora and Hays. Rock Creek had been ranked earlier in the season and their performance displayed why.

Abilene lost their 4th straight game and are now 3-5, 0-3 this season. Their recent schedule has been brutal with consecutive road games at Clay Center, Wamego, Halstead and Rock Creek on Friday. The Cowgirls were led by Kit Barbieri, who finished with 6 points.

𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗴𝗶𝗿𝗹𝘀 6 12 16 18 – (3-5, 0-3)

𝗥𝗼𝗰𝗸 𝗖𝗿𝗲𝗲𝗸 27 47 57 65 – (6-2, 3-0)

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲: Kit Barbieri 6, Tessa Herrman 4, Makenna Stover 2, Layla Pickering 2, Kinzie Crump 2, Aleena Watson 1, Kailee Crane 1

𝗥𝗼𝗰𝗸 𝗖𝗿𝗲𝗲𝗸: Lucy Martinie 15, Rylie Friess 12, Kylie Frazee 10, Rory Pitzer 9, Reagan Adkins 9, Kennedy Whaley 6, Hailey Lies 4

𝗖𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗶𝗻𝗴 & 𝗛𝗩𝗔𝗖 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲

Senior, Layla Pickerign

Rock Creek 86, Abilene Cowboys 46

ST. GEORGE: Just like in the girl’s game, the three-pointers kept falling early on in the Mustang’s victory over the Cowboys. Rock Creek made 11 first half three-pointers and had 14 overall for the game. The Mustangs led 53-23 at halftime and led by as much as 45 in the final quarter, which had a running clock.

Rock Creek finished 2nd in 4A last season, and entered the game ranked #1 in the State and looked every bit the part as they improved to 8-0, 3-0. The Mustangs had 4 players in double figures and were led by 6’2” Junior, Porter Gill, who totaled 16 points.

Abilene lost their 5th straight game and fell to 2-6, 0-3 with the loss. The Cowboys were led by Senior, Levi Evans, who finished with a team high 12 points. The good news is that the Cowboys will return home next week to face Marysville and Concordia. It will be Abilene’s first home games since December 12.

𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗯𝗼𝘆𝘀 9 23 31 46 – (2-6, 0-3)

𝗥𝗼𝗰𝗸 𝗖𝗿𝗲𝗲𝗸 23 53 70 86 – (8-0, 3-0)

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲: Levi Evans 12, Taygen Funston 9, Bennett Altwegg 9, Nolin Hartman 6, Kolt Becker 5, Wyatt Bathurst 5

𝗥𝗼𝗰𝗸 𝗖𝗿𝗲𝗲𝗸: Porter Gill 16, Gavin Rosa 14, Ethan Tonsor 14, Logan Klingenberg 11, Hudson Edelman 9, Dylan Jones 8, Brock Lubbers 4, Peter Martine 3, Zeb Brinson 3, Curtis Martine 2, Jaxon Pendell 2

𝗖𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗶𝗻𝗴 & 𝗛𝗩𝗔𝗖 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲

Senior, Levi Evans 12 points

Senior, Bennett Altwegg 9 points