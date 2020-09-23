Salina, KS

Rock and Rod Event Saturday in Salina

Todd PittengerSeptember 23, 2020

A fall afternoon of classic cars and rock music is coming to Salina this Saturday.

All classic car enthusiasts are invited to the Crossroads Rock & Rod Show, presented by Holm Buick GMC / Holm Automotive Center, in the east parking lot of Tony’s Pizza Events Center.

According to the venue, classic cars, rat rods and customs from across central Kansas will be shined up and ready for display. Those wanting to feature their car can register for $25 and they will receive a dash plaque and (while supplies last) a t-shirt. Online registration can be found at https://bit.ly/CrossroadsCarShow, or at the TPEC Box Office, or by phone at 785-826-7200. Day-of registration will run from noon to 3 pm, but pre-registration is encouraged for faster check-in.

Starting at 4:30 pm on the First Bank Kansas stage, Salina’s own Hot Richard and Paramount will be cranking up the live music. Bring your lawn chair and relax, or get up to dance and sing along with these talented bands! Check out the concession area to find brats, beer and other treats!

An awards ceremony will take place at 6:00 pm. Choice Awards in 5 different categories will be selected by local ‘celebrities,’ including the “Favorite Date Night Cruiser Award,” sponsored by the Joyce Volk Insurance Agency. “People’s Choice Award” voting will be conducted through registration partner, CarShowPro.com. Anyone with a QR code scanner on their phone can vote for their favorite. Choice Awards will also be presented by Salina Police Department Chief Brad Nelson, Salina Fire Department Chief Kevin Royse, and Kansas Highway Patrol Captain Chris Bauer.

While this is an outdoor event, social distancing is still very important. Please bring your mask in case you find yourself a little close to your neighbors. Admission for spectators is free.

