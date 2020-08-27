Salina, KS

Rock and Rod Event Coming to Salina

Todd PittengerAugust 27, 2020

A fall afternoon of classic cars and rock music is coming to Salina.

The Crossroads Rock & Rod Show, presented by Holm Buick GMC, is scheduled for Saturday, September 26th from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm in the East parking lot of the Tony’s Pizza Events Center.

According to the venue, the event is set to feature classic cars, rat rods, customs and motorcycles from across the area, fun awards for registered vehicles, a stage with live music, and a beer garden.

More details will be announced closer to the event date. Admission for spectators is free.

Registration for classic car and motorcycle owners is $25 per vehicle, and the first 100 registered vehicles will receive a dash plaque. Owners that pre-register their vehicles by Monday, September 14th will also receive a t-shirt. Day-of-event registration will be available, but t-shirts and dash plaques may not be available.

Registration information can be found at www.tonyspizzaeventscenter.com, or by calling 785-826-7200.

