Roberts Endorses Marshall

MetroSourceJuly 22, 2020

Kansas Senator Pat Roberts is endorsing Congressman Roger Marshall to replace him in the Senate.

Roberts made the announcement yesterday and noted Marshall’s experience in the House Agriculture and Health committees and his support of Kansas military installations.

Marshall faces former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, former Kansas City Chiefs player Dave Lindstrom and businessman Bob Hamilton in the August 4th Republican primary to replace Roberts in the Senate. Roberts is not running for re-election.

