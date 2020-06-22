Robbery At Salina Convenience Store

Jeremy BohnJune 22, 2020

Salina Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a convenience store with a knife.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that that the robbery occurred at Pump Mart, 1118 N. 9th St., at 6:5o p.m. Sunday.

A subject came in and asked for lottery scratch tickets. While the 59-year-old female clerk was helping the man, he grabbed her shirt, pulled out a knife and put it against the clerk’s chest. The man then demanded that the woman open the register where he took the money from inside as well as cigarettes and lottery tickets.

The subject is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 25-years-old, and was wearing a gray t-shirt. He left in a maroon 4-door passenger car.

The victim was able to provide police with a partial tag number and police are using video surveillance from the surrounding neighborhood to try to identify the subject involved.

