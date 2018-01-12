Road Win Streak Hits Double-Digits at ECU

WICHITA, Kan. – Landry Shamet logged his first double-double and Rauno Nurger scored a game-high 14 points as No. 5/5 Wichita State downed East Carolina, 95-60, Thursday evening at Minges Coliseum.

WSU ran its road winning streak to 10 games – two shy of the school record set during the 2013-14 season.

The Shockers (14-2, 4-0 American) finished with 32 assists overall – their highest total in 11 seasons under Gregg Marshall – on 38 baskets. Shamet led the way, dishing out 11 assists with just one turnover.

The previous Marshall Era high for assists was 28, set just four days ago in the win over USF. WSU has finished with 25-or-more assists on five different occasions this year.

Nurger scored a season-high 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting to lead WSU. Markis McDuffie (12 points), Shaquille Morris (12) and Shamet (11) joined him in double-figures.

The Shockers shot 59.4 percent from the field, including 70 percent in the second half when they drained 21-of-30 shots.

WSU scored 50 points in the paint and outrebounded the Pirates 40-26.

Rashard Kelly snagged four of his team-best eight rebounds on the offensive end. Zach Brown added seven points, six boards and two steals.

The Shockers trailed 14-9 at the 12:06-mark of the first half but outscored ECU 36-9 over the remainder of the half.

A 45-23 halftime lead marked the third consecutive game that WSU had led by 20+ at the midway point.

The Shockers lead reached 30 less than four minutes into the second half on a Shamet three-pointer. Darral Willis Jr. hit a three at the 4:08-mark to push the margin to 41.