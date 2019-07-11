Road Spikes For Roadrunner

A chase starting in Salina through Ottawa county leads to arrest.

According to Sheriff Roger Soldan of the Saline County Sheriff’s Office:

A deputy went to the Red Carpet Inn at 222 E Diamond Dr. at 10:52 AM on Wednesday morning. The deputy noticed Lance Smith (33) sitting in a white 2010 Ford F-150. Smith has an outstanding warrant and when the deputy tried to make contact with him, Smith decided to flee.

Smith went:

West on Diamond Drive, ran through the stop sign at Ninth St.

North on Ninth Street and continuing north when Ninth Street turns into Old 81 Highway, at speeds up to 100 mph

East on Kansas Highway 18

North through Bennington and continuing north

West on Kansas Highway 106

Back south on Old 81 Highway toward Salina

When Smith crossed over the Saline River bridge, Salina Police officers deployed road spikes. He continued South until he stopped in the middle turn lane of the 2400 block of N. Ninth St.

After running a short distance, Smith tripped and fell into a ditch where he was taken into custody for his Saline County warrant and the warrant out of Kiowa County for probation violation. Other suspected charges include: Speeding, Failure to stop at a stop sign. Obstruction, and Flee and Elude.