Road Rage, Gun Threats

Salina Police are looking for a man who waved a gun at another driver – then followed him to his house.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a 32-year-old Salina man was driving southbound on Broadway Wednesday just before 5pm when a red, Dodge 1500 Ram pickup with a push mower in back pulled out in front of him. He told authorities he stomped on his brakes to avoid a crash and was mad enough to flip off the other driver as he pulled past him.

Moments later he looked in his rear view mirror to see the truck with a white man in his late 60’s or early 70’s flashing a black handgun in his direction. The driver in the Dodge followed the victim to his home on Plaza Drive where the two exchanged angry words with each other.

Police are looking for the driver of the truck who is described as a white male in his late 60’s to mid-70’s, has glasses and was wearing a dirty blue ball cap.

The push mower in the pickup was a John Deere brand.