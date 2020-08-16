River Float Trip Rescue

A person who got lost during a float trip on the Smoky Hill River in the dark was rescued by Dickinson County first responders late Saturday night.

Officials say a group floating on the river lost contact with a person in the group. It got dark and the main group made it to Chapman, but missing one person.

After gathering information, Dickinson County Fire District 1 truck 1106 and its crew went to a point off Quail Road and was able to make contact with the separated rafter. He was removed from the river by the crew, and checked by Dickinson County EMS.

Along with Dickinson County first responders, a Kansas Highway Patrol aircraft and Geary County Emergency Management including the Geary County Sheriff / Junction City Water Rescue Team were called. The rafter was located prior to the arrival of the water team.

Everyone went home safe.