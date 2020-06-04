River Festival Shirts to be Sold

Shirts that had been printed for the Smoky Hill River Festival will be sold.

According to Salina Arts and Humanities, t-shirts designed and printed before the cancellation of the Smoky Hill River Festival. Shirts are available through the Festival website, www.riverfestival.com. They will also be sold from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 8-11 on the back dock of the Smoky Hill Museum by cash or check only.

Shirts are being sold for $10 and come in a variety of styles and sizes.

Salina artist Julie Cates, who also is co-owner of the downtown business On The Pot, designed the shirt intended for the 2020 Festival. The shirts were printed weeks before the cancellation of the event caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Her shirt design features abstracted icons from the Festival organized as a table setting that references food, music, art, and the colorful environment of the Smoky Hill River Festival.

“Julie did a great job designing the shirt,” commented Arts & Humanities executive director Brad Anderson. “It really catches the spirit and energy of the Festival in a fun way.”

June 8 would normally begin the transformation of Oakdale Park with exhibits, art installations, food trucks, and other preparations throughout the park and community. Anderson said it has been a very strange season with a majority of his staff being furloughed, and all the normal preparations not taking place.

Despite the disappointment of not having a festival this year, Anderson offered, “The energy and spirit of the Smoky Hill River Festival is much larger than Covid-19. I am confident that the community will find creative and heartfelt ways to remember and celebrate the Festival this week.”

Arts & Humanities will be inviting festival lovers to celebrate in their own unique ways in the week ahead. One local family already received homemade buttons and a Zoom invitation from their daughter and grandchildren who live in Denver. Donning their buttons and logging in, they found their grandchildren’s backyard turned in to a mini-River Festival complete with a decorated bridge, art hanging from fences and displayed on tables, a makeshift food court, and a small stage complete with a blanket and chairs for audience members.

“My hope is that people will buy the shirts and have a picnic in the park, share special Festival memories on the Facebook page, listen to some of their favorite bands from the past, or perhaps decorate a sidewalk or wrap a tree with fabric on their block,” said Anderson.

For those who might want to refresh a memory, an archive of the last 12 years of Festival programs can be found on the Festival website.

Due to limited hours of operation and staffing, more information can be requested by email [email protected] or a message can be left at 785-309-5770. Next year’s Festival dates are Thursday through Sunday, June 10-13, 2021 in Oakdale Park. Numerous volunteer and sponsorship opportunities will be available.