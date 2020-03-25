Salina, KS

River Festival Canceled, Other Projects Delayed

Todd PittengerMarch 25, 2020

In a special meeting Wednesday afternoon Salina City Commissioners made some money saving adjustments in the current budget.

In light of uncertainty surrounding the global pandemic, commissioners were looking for ways to initially save a minimum of $2.8 million in the current budget.

Following a recommendation by a emotional Salina Arts and Humanities Executive Director Brad Anderson, commissioners cancelled this year’s Smoky Hill River Festival.  Anderson said canceling the event now would save the city about 200,000.

Commissioners Wednesday also postponed several other projects. They include:

  • Postponing improvements at the East Crawford Recreation Area, and the Bill Burke Baseball and Softball Improvement Project
  • Postpone new commitments or expenses associated with the River Renewal Project
  • Postpone wastewater treatment plant upgrades

While all of the projects are postponed, commissioners all indicated they still support the projects. All of the projects will be revisited in 90 days for a status update.

Additionally, Salina City Manager Mike Schrage is going to temporarily halt discretionary spending, and the city is not going to enter into any new contracts.

The city is going to look at more way to save money, including reexamining capital improvement projects scheduled for this year. Schrage and his staff are going to compile a list on line-item recommendations for commissioners to review.

The commission was scheduled to not meet this coming Monday because it is the fifth Monday of the month. They voted, though, to go ahead and have a meeting.

 

