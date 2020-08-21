Rising COVID-19 in Ellis County

Officials are attributing a rise and in COVID -19 cases in Ellis county to social gatherings.

The Ellis County Health Department says they are currently monitoring a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases. Several people who have recently tested positive for COVID-19 attended house parties and visited bars in Hays on Friday, 8/14/2020, and Saturday, 8/15/2020.

Congregating at parties and in bars increases your risk of becoming infected and accelerates community spread. If you participated in either of these activities between the hours of 8:00 pm and 2:00 am on Friday 8/14/2020 and/or Saturday 8/15/2020, you may have come in contact with an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19 and you are directed to monitor yourself for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days.

Potential COVID-19 symptoms include fever, cough, chills, muscle pain, sore throat, a new loss of taste or smell, fatigue, diarrhea, and/or shortness of breath/difficulty breathing. If you are experiencing symptoms that may be related to COVID-19, isolate immediately and seek guidance from your health care provider or the Hays Med COVID Hotline at 877-261-7140.

If you are a Fort Hays State University student experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, contact the FHSU Student Health Center at (785) 628-4293for guidance. If you believe you have been exposed to COVID-19, follow KDHE guidance on quarantine.

The Ellis County Health Department and Fort Hays State University have implemented COVID-19 related health and safety measures, and adherence to these measures can limit the spread of COVID-19 in our community.

If you are a resident of Ellis County, a member of the Fort Hays State University community, or if you are a visitor to the area, please be diligent in wearing a face covering, maintain social distancing from others, and avoiding gatherings. Also, please continue to practice several basic health and safety-related precautions like washing your hands, covering your cough and staying home when you are ill.

Please make the individual commitment to join in the vital effort to decrease the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.