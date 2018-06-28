Ricochet Bullet Misses Hotel Guest

A woman from Nebraska was nearly hit by a bullet fired into a Salina hotel on Wednesday evening.

According to Police Captain Paul Forrester, 52-year-old Katherine Gaver had just stepped out of her 4th floor room into the hallway at the Holiday Inn Express, located at 755 W. Diamond Drive and heard a loud pop at about 5:30pm.

Sheetrock from above fell and hit her arm as the .223 rifle round lodged into the ceiling.

Investigators believe someone north of the hotel fired the shot that smashed through a double pane window and traveled down the hallway until it ricocheted off the wall into the ceiling above Gaver’s room.

She did not require medical attention.

Damage to the property is estimated at $1,000. Authorities are looking for information that may lead to an arrest in the case.