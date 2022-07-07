Return to United Way Funded Partners

The Salina Area United Way is making a full return to Funded Partners.

According to the organization, staff came to this decision after spending time having deep discussions with business leaders, engaged community members, and local non-profit organizations.

Applications will open to qualified nonprofit organizations beginning Thursday, July 7th. Applications will be accepted throughout the next month, with a closing submission deadline on Friday, August 12th at Noon.

Funded Partners will be selected and awarded based on specific criteria outlined by community volunteer members of the Salina Area United Way Grants Committee and Board of Directors. Applications can be found on the website at www.unitedwaysalina.org/funded-partners.

“By returning to Funded Partners, we are giving donors the peace of mind of where their dollars are going and holding our non-profits to a higher standard,” says Salina Area United Way Executive Director Claire Ludes. “We are uniting to serve our community in the most effective way possible.”

“As an organization who has historically both supported the efforts of the Salina Area United Way and received funding, the return of Funded Partners is critical,” says Child Advocacy and Parenting Services Executive Director Lori Blake. “The funding review process shouldn’t be taken lightly. It validates an organization’s financial management, engages community members to maximize services and verifies the agency meets a unique need to make the Salina area a better place to live.”

Salina Area United Way’s mission is to Strengthen Our Community with direct and immediate impact through three goals: health, education, and financial stability.