Retirement Facility Establishes “Inspiration Island”

An assisted living retirement facility in Salina has come up with a unique idea to being some hope and joy to its residents who are quarantined inside and are unable to see their families and friends right now.

The Brookdale Salina Fairdale location at 2251 E. Crawford has established what they are calling “Inspiration Island” outside their facility.

“Inspiration Island” is a grassy area in the middle of a circle drive at the facility. They are encouraging anyone in the community to write a note, letter, have kids color a picture, or any other written gesture. There is a mailbox on the island to leave things like this in.

There is also chalk set out at “Inspiration Island”for anyone who would like to leave a message or draw on the concrete around the facility.

Brookdale says any kind or encouraging words right now would be very appreciated by the residents.