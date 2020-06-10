Rethinking Swim Lessons

Before hitting the water to teach swim lessons this year – staff at the Salina Family YMCA hit the Zoom button to brainstorm ideas with other water safety professionals. Pools and water parks have had to rethink procedures for keeping the public safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aquatic Coordinator Tami Thompson tells KSAL News that they are now turning to a plan with more family time in the water.

Thompson adds a grandparent or guardian, or trusted babysitter over the age of 16 could also be a swim partner in the water during instruction.

Water safety and swimming lessons begin on Monday July 6 at the YMCA, 570 YMCA Drive. Those wanting to enroll can learn more online at salinaymca.org