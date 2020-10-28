Residents, Employee at Salina Presbyterian Manor Positive For COVID-19

Two residents and one non-direct care employee at Salina Presbyterian Manor have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the organization, the positive test results followed the campus’ routine employee surveillance testing and resident testing for the virus. The residents are in isolation and the employee is quarantined at home.

“Our top priority continues to be the safety of our residents and staff members,” said Jeanne Gerstenkorn, PMMA’s vice president for health and wellness and infection preventionist.

The Salina campus is now conducting routine employee surveillance testing for COVID-19. Surveillance testing requires all employees, agency employees, volunteers, hospice, lab and therapy providers at our campus to be tested for COVID-19 on a frequency determined by Saline County’s COVID-19 testing positivity rate. Based on the rate, they are testing once a week. These positive cases were identified through employee surveillance testing and resident testing conducted on October 23.

The COVID positive residents will recover in isolation and be cared for by designated staff.

They will follow CDC and KDHE guidelines for when the residents may come out of isolation. Under the current guidelines, symptomatic residents may leave isolation when at least 72 hours have passed since resolution of the resident’s fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and the resident’s symptoms have improved and at least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared.

Asymptomatic positive residents will quarantine for 14 days. Designated staff members are following doctor’s orders for treatment protocols and following CDC infection prevention protocols.

The employee is quarantining at home and will not be allowed to work until they meet CDC and KDHE guidelines for when an employee may return to work. Under the current guidelines, symptomatic employees may return to work when at least 72 hours have passed since resolution of the employee’s fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and the employee’s symptoms have improved and at least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared.

Asymptomatic positive employees will quarantine for 14 days. Upon the employee’s return to work, we will follow CDC recommendations related to work practices and restrictions.

COVID-19 concerns prompted the facility to temporarily suspend all visitations earlier this week. Last week the facility ceased all communal activities and dining for the next 14 days after one Salina Presbyterian Manor non-direct care employee and one direct care employee tested positive for COVID-19.