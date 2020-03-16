Salina Police are investigating a residential burglary after a caretaker discovered the home ransacked and a missing truck’s muddy tire tracks.

According to Police Captain Paul Forrester a home in the 1300 block of Hartford was entered by force sometime between March 2 and March 13. Drawers were dumped out and the owner told investigators he is now missing a 9mm Springfield handgun, a .22 caliber Marlin rifle, a 20-inch Vizio computer monitor and a 2011 Ford Ranger worth $13,000.

The white pickup has Kansas tag: 942 MKN.