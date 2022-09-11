Residency Focuses on Homemade Books

A former Bethany College art professor is the latest artist-in-residence with a focus on homemade books at the Red Barn Studio in Lindsborg.

According to the studio, Caroline Kahler from Peosta, Iowa, will be working and teaching through Sunday, September 25th.

As the artist in residence, Kahler plans to personally work on handmade books and assemblages. The title of the assemblage box is, “Making Big Plans.”

Kahler will also be teaching several workshops for adults during her residency. On Thursday Sept. 15, a “Twisted Wire Earring Jewelry” workshop, 6PM to 9PM, $30 for members and $45 for non-members and on Saturday, Sept 17th from 9AM to 4PM an “Assemblage” workshop will be held also at the Red Barn. $60 members $75 non-members. And, finally, on the 21st, a Wednesday, a “Pamphlet Stitch” workshop which will be held 9AM to 1PM, $30 for members and $45 for non-members. All workshops are limited to 6 participants and for ages 16 years old through adults.