Republicans Roll in Saline County

Kansas Republican Congressman Dr. Roger Marshall is headed to the U.S. Senate. Marshall defeated Democratic State Senator Barbara Bollier in Tuesday’s yesterday’s general election. Marshall will replace Republican Senator Pat Roberts, who has held the seat since 1997 and opted not to seek another term.

Tracey Mann will take over the congressional seat Marshall vacated to run for the senate.

Mann will become the new Kansas First District Congressman after defeating Democrat Kali Barnett.

In two contested area state legislative races, Republican Clarke Sanders won the 69th district seat seat, while Republican Steven Howe won the 71st district seat. It was Howe’s first run at elected office. For Sanders, the third time was a charm. He twice previously unsuccessfully ran for a seat in the Kansas Legislature.

Additionally, in an uncontested race J.R. Claeys won election to the Kansas State Senate. Claeys was unopposed in the general election after winning in the primary over incumbent Randall Hardy.