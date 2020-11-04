Salina, KS

Now: 51 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 76 ° | Lo: 44 °

BREAKING NEWS

Republicans Roll in Saline County

Todd PittengerNovember 4, 2020

Kansas Republican Congressman Dr. Roger Marshall is headed to the U.S. Senate. Marshall defeated Democratic State Senator Barbara Bollier in Tuesday’s yesterday’s general election. Marshall will replace Republican Senator Pat Roberts, who has held the seat since 1997 and opted not to seek another term.

Tracey Mann will take over the congressional seat Marshall vacated to run for the senate.

Mann will become the new Kansas First District Congressman after defeating Democrat Kali Barnett.

In two contested area state legislative races, Republican Clarke Sanders won the 69th district seat seat, while Republican Steven Howe won the 71st district seat. It was Howe’s first run at elected office. For Sanders, the third time was a charm. He twice previously unsuccessfully ran for a seat in the Kansas Legislature.

 

Additionally, in an uncontested race J.R. Claeys won election to the Kansas State Senate. Claeys was unopposed in the general election after winning in the primary over incumbent Randall Hardy.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Republicans Roll in Saline County

Kansas Republican Congressman Dr. Roger Marshall is headed to the U.S. Senate. Marshall defeated Dem...

November 4, 2020 Comments

Alex Gordon Awarded Eighth Rawlings...

Sports News

November 3, 2020

K-State Holds Weekly Football Press...

Sports News

November 3, 2020

Polls Closed; Saline County Final R...

Breaking News Top News

November 3, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Republicans Roll in Salin...
November 4, 2020Comments
Ellsworth Inmate Dies Due...
November 3, 2020Comments
Heavy Duty Equipment Stol...
November 3, 2020Comments
Hoopsters Helping With Bl...
November 3, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices