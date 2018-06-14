Salina, KS

Republican Gubernatorial Debate Planned in Salina

Todd PittengerJune 14, 2018

The final Kansas Republican Party gubernatorial debate leading up to the primary election will be held in Salina.

The 1st Congressional District of will host a debate in conjunction with the Republican State meeting on Saturday, June 23rd. It will begin at 10:00 in the morning at the Salina Innovation Center located at 336 S. Santa Fe in Salina, KS.

Three candidates for the Kansas Gubernatorial nomination are currently slated to participate:  Governor Jeff Colyer M.D., Secretary of State Kris Kobach and Insurance Commissioner Ken Selzer.

There will be some statewide candidates that will have booths set up in the lobby prior to the debate.

A moderator will pose issue specific questions obtained from Kansas delegates prior to the debate.  Each candidate will be given two minutes to answer.  If a candidate mentions another candidate on stage by name, that candidate will be given one minute for rebuttal.

The general public is welcome.  Cost is $10 per person.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

